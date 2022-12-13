 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: What do we especially go nuts for at Christmastime?

Question: If you ask grocers in Illinois, the biggest month for candy sales is October, or Halloween-time. They sell more soda pop and associated drinks in the thirst-quenching summer months. Cookies are a year-round favorite, although their sales do increase at the holidays. But can you name the one food item that sells more at holiday time (November and December) than the entire rest of the year?

Answer: At holiday time we apparently go nuts … for nuts. At Jewel and Kroger stores across Illinois, as an example, statistics show they sell more than 35% of their entire annual inventory of nuts at year’s end.

