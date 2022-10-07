 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: What do the letters CVS, PNC, 4-H and M&Ms stand for?

Question: A popular drug store in the Twin Cities is CVS, a popular bank is PNC, a popular club around fair time 4-H and a popular candy is M&Ms. But what do all those letters stand for?

Answer: CVS is Consumer Value Store; PNC is Pittsburgh National Corp.; 4-H is Head, Heart, Hands, Health, and M&Ms is Mars & Murrie’s.

