Flick Fact: What do Jane Lynch, Doug Collins, Sean Hayes, Monica Hesse miss about B-N?

Question: Actress Jane Lynch, a 1982 graduate of Illinois State University, was in town last month and mentioned it. In recent return visits to their former home, so did basketball legend Doug Collins, “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes and Washington Post columnist Monica Hesse. Among other things, do you know what they miss about Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: In recent visits, they all mentioned Avanti’s, the legendary Italian restaurant. Monica Hesse’s fave: Avanti’s bread dipped in its ranch dressing.

