Flick Fact: What did the rock band Styx want in Bloomington?

Question: Fifteen years ago just about now, when the popular rock band Styx performed at the Coliseum (today’s Grossinger Arena) in downtown Bloomington, do you know what they requested in their contract? (1) free movie passes to local theaters; (2) a full Thanksgiving dinner; (3) a tour of State Farm Insurance headquarters.
Answer: It was (2) a full Thanksgiving feast in their dressing room.
Tags
- Peninsula
- South
- Canada
- Tip
- Michigan
- Tower
- Gulf Of Mexico
- Amazon
- Street
- August
- Employee
- Farm
- Baseball
- Normal
- Diana Ross
- Nuclear Power Plant
- Dan Brady
- Mclean County
- Hy-vee Grocery Store
- Corn
- Bloomington
- Gas
- Commercial
- Truck Stop
- Doug Dossey
- Mclean Stevenson
- Sweet Corn
- Tom Brady
- Holiday
- G.j. Mecherle
- Led
- Traffic
- Pumpkin
- Adlai Stevenson Ii
- Judge
- Motel
- Shop
- Grocery Store
- Officer
- Deck
- Harry Barber
- Chicago
- Mississippi River
- City Council
- Halloween
- Bill Gates
- Building
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Donald Trump
- Hershey
- Jingle
- Abraham Lincoln
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BILL FLICK
Columnist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today