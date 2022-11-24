 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: What did the rock band Styx want in Bloomington?

Question: Fifteen years ago just about now, when the popular rock band Styx performed at the Coliseum (today’s Grossinger Arena) in downtown Bloomington, do you know what they requested in their contract? (1) free movie passes to local theaters; (2) a full Thanksgiving dinner; (3) a tour of State Farm Insurance headquarters.

Answer: It was (2) a full Thanksgiving feast in their dressing room.

