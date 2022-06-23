 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: What did Doug Collins charge for his appearance in B-N?

Question: Celebs and well-knowns these days charge a minimum of $50,000 for a speaking engagement and/or personal appearance. Thus, how much did NBA great and Illinois State University alumnus Doug Collins “charge” Marcfirst last week to appear at its annual banquet?

Answer: Collins didn’t charge anything — even for transportation to get to B-N, or hotel lodging or, as Marcfirst board member Jeff Aaberg puts it, “all autographs and pictures he took with everyone.” Adds Aaberg: “He’s just a really great guy who is passionate about our kids and wants to help out every year. He reiterated that at our golf outing. These kids really touched him.”

 

 

 

 

