Flick Fact: What did Diana Ross demand at Redbird Arena?

Question: Of all the famed artists to perform in Bloomington-Normal, perhaps the most unusual request came from Diana Ross, who rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes. Do you know what her unusual request was?

Answer: With only 2,500 tickets sold for a 1990 performance at Redbird Arena, Diana Ross demanded the other 7,000-plus seats be draped in black so she could not see them while performing.

