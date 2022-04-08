Flick Fact: What did Chris Rock say about Bloomington-Normal?

Question: The terminal at Central Illinois Regional Airport is modern, facilitative, the envy of many a small/mid-sized city. It also replaced in 2001 a small, single building with a flat roof overhang that one Twin City visitor humorously immortalized by calling it “the Flintstone airport.” Do you know who said that? Answer: Comedian Chris Rock, after landing here for a show at Illinois State University in 1999.
Photos: Expansion of Bloomington Public Library will bring new features for public
A new wing to the west of the existing Bloomington Public Library is illustrated in a poster the that shows how the expansion of the library will offer many new functions.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Public Library Director Jeanne Hamilton describes how the expansion of the library will help with the proper width between library shelving.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Izetta Wilson of Bloomington uses a computer in the adult section of the Bloomington Public Library as she researches job opportunities Monday.
DAVID PROEBER
Tim Bryant of Bloomington reads a book at the Bloomington Public Library on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gerjuante Page, 24, Bloomingon, uses a computer in the adult section to study for a college entrance exam at the Bloomington Public Library on Monday. Page, a U.S. Army veteran, said the opportunity to use the library's computers is important for community members who might not have Internet access.
DAVID PROEBER
A schematic of the Bloomington Public Library shows how the expansion will be put to work, Monday, March 4, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
The second floor schematic shows how space will be utilitzed in the expansion of the Bloomington Public Library, Monday, March 4, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
While the Bloomington Public Library will still have books, the coming expansion will allow more space for multi-media assets, as well as work areas and conference rooms, Monday, March 4, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
