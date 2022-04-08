 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: What did Chris Rock say about Bloomington-Normal?

Question: The terminal at Central Illinois Regional Airport is modern, facilitative, the envy of many a small/mid-sized city. It also replaced in 2001 a small, single building with a flat roof overhang that one Twin City visitor humorously immortalized by calling it “the Flintstone airport.” Do you know who said that?

Answer: Comedian Chris Rock, after landing here for a show at Illinois State University in 1999.

 

 

 

