Flick Fact: What’d this well-known downtown Bloomington store used to be?

Question: In downtown Bloomington at Center and Monroe is the five-story Monroe Centre, a mixed-use building that has several businesses, the Fox & Hounds salon and apartments on upper levels. Can you name what that building has also been in its life?

Answer: Until the 1980s, it was Miller's Hardware Store. Before that, it was a Sears-Roebuck. Before that, it was Klemm's, a storied, elegant department store that drew shoppers from throughout the Midwest, where up on the top floor of that same building, rows of women operating sewing machines made the very clothes they sold down on the first floor. The owners of the building today, Vicki and Tim Tilton, have in their top-floor penthouse framed pictures of the women hard at work.