Flick Fact: What could be buried below Pizza Ranch and CarMax?

Question: When urban planners of the 1960s crossed what is today Veterans Parkway at Empire Street (Illinois 9) and began developing the area that today includes Pizza Ranch, CarMax and Holiday Drive, what was one of the first obstacles they had to confront?

Answer: They found Indian graves. That area of east Bloomington — originally the site of a Holiday Inn motel — was reputed to be a prime Indian burial ground centuries earlier.

 

 

 

