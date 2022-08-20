 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: What business might be most glad ISU is starting another school year?

Question: Illinois State University opens its fall semester Monday, meaning more than 20,000 students will descend upon the Twin Cities. Can you name the business that will be especially happy?

Answer: We’d nominate Walmart. As an example, 25 years ago, as the Super Walmart on Greenbriar Drive opened for first time on the very weekend ISU students returned for the fall 1997 semester, the store set an opening-day record for any Walmart in America — it went through 28,000 bags in only two days!

