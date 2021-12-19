 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What Bloomington-Normal streets were originally to be Veterans Parkway?

Question: If a proposal made back in 1979 would have been approved, Veterans Parkway would be somewhere else in Bloomington-Normal. Do you know where that would have been?

Answer: A stretch of Kingsley Street in Normal and Center Street in Bloomington was to have become Veterans Parkway — until residents living along the road complained of all the inconvenience such a name change would cause. Later in the same year, to honor veterans, the name of B-N’s Belt Line Road was changed to Veterans Parkway instead.

