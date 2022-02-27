Flick Fact: What Bloomington-Normal icon turns 100 next year?

Question: Next year — 2023 — will be a big year for something at Illinois State University. Do you know what it is?
Answer: Back in 1923, to add a little more excitement to the homecoming game, several students put together a mascot outfit — of a redbird — and the idea stuck. ISU’s mascot, now called Reggie Redbird, will turn 100 next year.
17 totally out there Illinois high school sports icons
Argo Argonauts
Hoopeston Cornjerkers
DeKalb Barbs
Freeport/New Berlin Pretzels
Southwestern Community High School Piasa Bird
Lincoln Railsplitters
Teutopolis Wooden Shoes
Plano Reapers
Cobden Appleknockers
Centralia Orphans / Orphan Annies
Fulton Steamers
Fisher Bunnies
Freeburg Midgets
Coal City Coalers
Elk Grove Grenadiers
Effingham Flaming Hearts
Rochelle Hubs