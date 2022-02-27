 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: What Bloomington-Normal icon turns 100 next year?

  • 0

Question: Next year — 2023 — will be a big year for something at Illinois State University. Do you know what it is?

Answer: Back in 1923, to add a little more excitement to the homecoming game, several students put together a mascot outfit — of a redbird — and the idea stuck. ISU’s mascot, now called Reggie Redbird, will turn 100 next year.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News