 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: What big event occurred 52 years ago tonight in Bloomington-Normal?

  • 0

Question: It was 52 years ago tonight when perhaps the greatest legacy in Bloomington-Normal sports history ended with “pandemonium that matched a screaming mob scene.” Do you know the event?

Answer: It was the last time Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan played basketball against each other, on Jan. 20, 1970, in a game won by IWU on an 18-foot, last second jumper by Tom Gramkow. Although a much smaller school, IWU actually won 68 of the pair’s 110 meetings. After that last meeting, legendary IWU Coach Dennie Bridges remembers the "pandemonium (and) fans vaulting out of the balcony to join in the joyous madhouse celebration. The playing floor was a sea of people."

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News