 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: What are your odds of a speeding ticket this weekend?

  • 0

Question: It’s Memorial Day weekend, the first of three warmer-weather holiday weekends. Are you more — or less — likely to get a speeding ticket this weekend if you’re out there pressing the pedal to the metal?

Answer: Bad news for the heavier feet this weekend. State records show the warmer-weather holiday weekends — Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day — are the ones when state troopers write three times the number of speeding tickets than on an average weekend.

Central Illinois pets at work: Reader-submitted photos

Businesses and employees in and around Bloomington-Normal share their pets at work. Have one to share? Email mateusz.janik@lee.net

1 of 13

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News