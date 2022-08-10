Flick Fact: What are the Illini Boulevard, Illinois Expressway and Corn Belt Trail today?

Question: One hundred years ago, in 1922, was taken a huge step into the future of Central Illinois when road builders began using a concrete-mix to pave over dirt trails, transforming them into “hard roads.” This included building the Illini Boulevard, the Illinois Expressway and the Corn Belt Trail. Do you know what those roads are called today?
Answer: Illini Boulevard became I-55; the Illinois Expressway is I-74; and the Corn Belt Trail is U.S. Route 24, the east-west highway that leads out of Peoria through such towns as Eureka, El Paso, Gridley, Chenoa, Fairbury, Forrest and Chatsworth.