Flick Fact: What a quarter would buy in 1939!

Question: 1939 was the year “Wizard of Oz” and “Gone With The Wind” were made and Hitler was advancing his troops in what would become World War II. And in Illinois, what occurred that you still live with today?

Answer: It was in 1939 the state legislature decided motorists needed to have a driver’s license to operate a motor vehicle on Illinois roads. The cost of the first “operator’s license” in Illinois: 50 cents for drivers over 18 and a quarter for drivers under 18. They’ve gone up since then.

