 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Were those Oscar statuettes once on B-N’s west side?

  • 0

Question: True or false? Tonight is Hollywood’s biggest night with moviedom’s Oscars being passed out, two months after they were in Bloomington.

Answer: There’s actually an excellent chance that is true. Each January, the Oscar statuettes are cast at a foundry in Chicago and then transported by a security truck — assumedly along Interstate 55 — to St. Louis. That’s where they are engraved before being transported on to Los Angeles.

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News