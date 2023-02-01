 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: WEEK-TV’s 70th birthday...the Bloomington man who dedicated it?

  • 0

Question: Today is a big day in Central Illinois TV history, as WEEK, Channel 25 in East Peoria, celebrates its 70th birthday, as one of downstate Illinois’ first TV stations. But WEEK’s actual start begins five years earlier — in 1947 — when WEEK radio, 1350 on your AM dial, was launched with what Bloomington man cutting the ribbon at the site and all of its history since?

Answer: The man who cut the ribbon that day in 1947, launching WEEK into its broadcast life, was Adlai E. Stevenson II, of Bloomington. He was running a successful campaign for governor of Illinois at the time and eventually became a two-time presidential candidate and a pivotal world ambassador during the tumultuous John F. Kennedy administration.

Did you know that only 65 songs have ever debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart?
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News