Flick Fact: WEEK-TV’s 70th birthday...the Bloomington man who dedicated it?

Question: Today is a big day in Central Illinois TV history, as WEEK, Channel 25 in East Peoria, celebrates its 70th birthday, as one of downstate Illinois’ first TV stations. But WEEK’s actual start begins five years earlier — in 1947 — when WEEK radio, 1350 on your AM dial, was launched with what Bloomington man cutting the ribbon at the site and all of its history since? Answer: The man who cut the ribbon that day in 1947, launching WEEK into its broadcast life, was Adlai E. Stevenson II, of Bloomington. He was running a successful campaign for governor of Illinois at the time and eventually became a two-time presidential candidate and a pivotal world ambassador during the tumultuous John F. Kennedy administration.
Did you know that only 65 songs have ever debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart?
Photos: Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!