Flick Fact: Was the Titanic longer than Watterson Towers are tall?

Question: Is Watterson Towers taller than the ill-fated Titanic was long?
Answer: Next time you develop neck pain by standing at the base of Watterson Towers in Normal and looking up, think about this: Incredibly, the famed sunken passenger liner, Titanic, was 882 feet in length, or three times as long and/or tall as Watterson Towers is (298 feet) tall.
BILL FLICK
