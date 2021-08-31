 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Was the Titanic longer than Watterson Towers are tall?

Question: Is Watterson Towers taller than the ill-fated Titanic was long?

Answer: Next time you develop neck pain by standing at the base of Watterson Towers in Normal and looking up, think about this: Incredibly, the famed sunken passenger liner, Titanic, was 882 feet in length, or three times as long and/or tall as Watterson Towers is (298 feet) tall.

