Question: True or false? It was Steak ‘n Shake — the fast-food restaurant born in Bloomington-Normal in 1934 — that invented the milkshake.

Answer: False. It is Walgreens and its founder, Charles Walgreen Sr., who is credited with inventing the milkshake at the lunch counter of his drugstore. But there is a local tie there, too. Walgreen, a Dixon native, was married to Myrtle Norton, of Normal.