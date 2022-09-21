 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Was that James Bond in Kankakee County?

Question: Hollywood is celebrating the 20th anniversary of acting legend Paul Newman’s last onscreen appearance in a feature film, the 2002 Tom Hanks-led “Road To Perdition” that also starred future James Bond, Daniel Craig. Where was that movie shot?

Answer: It was shot at various locations in and around Chicago, including Evanston, Geneva, Aurora and several areas in Kankakee County. Folks in Peotone still talk of the day James Bond (Craig) was spotted at a McDonald's there.

