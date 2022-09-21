Flick Fact: Was that James Bond in Kankakee County?

Question: Hollywood is celebrating the 20th anniversary of acting legend Paul Newman’s last onscreen appearance in a feature film, the 2002 Tom Hanks-led “Road To Perdition” that also starred future James Bond, Daniel Craig. Where was that movie shot? Answer: It was shot at various locations in and around Chicago, including Evanston, Geneva, Aurora and several areas in Kankakee County. Folks in Peotone still talk of the day James Bond (Craig) was spotted at a McDonald's there.
Photos: Old-Time Music jam in downtown Bloomington
Old Time Music jam 1 091322.JPG
The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 2 091322.JPG
Dave Kuntz enjoys playing on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 3 091322.JPG
Kevin Thompson plays his guitar on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 4 091322.JPG
Dave Kuntz, front, and Mike Julien play on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to pla on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 5 091322.JPG
Mike Julien enjoys his time playing old-time music on Tuesday. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 6 091322.JPG
Alan Langrall plays a fiddle on Tuesday during a get-together to play music at the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 7 091322.JPG
Diane Cosentino enjoys the weather and claps after a song on Tuesday outside the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 8 091322.JPG
Cecilia Millane plays her banjo on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 9 091322.JPG
The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 10 091322.JPG
The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!