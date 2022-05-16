 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Was that Frank Sinatra’s golf cart I just saw?

Question: Frank Sinatra was one of the most famous entertainers of the 20th century who sold an estimated 150 million records in his time. He also had exquisite tastes, like a golf cart that looked like a Rolls Royce. Where did Sinatra get his golf carts?

Answer: In Cooksville, the eastern McLean County town of 182 people. It also was where Elmo Miener built some of the most custom golf carts anywhere in the world, forming the company Elmco, selling them to not only Sinatra but such others as Marilyn Monroe, Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, pro golfer Lee Trevino and U.S. President Gerald R. Ford.

 

 

 

