Flick Fact: Was State Farm’s founder a true workaholic?

Answer: That’s true. It was a Murphy bed that could be pulled down out of the wall in case G.J. stayed around the office so late, it was easier just to sleep there. His secret to success? As he is quoted in the book, “The Farmer From Merna”: “A man has to live and sleep with his business if he wants to make a go of it. You have to take it home with you at night, so you can lie there in the darkness and figure out what you can do to improve it. In fact, you have to become sort of a ‘nut’ about it, so that you become so enthused that you will bore your friends talking about it.”