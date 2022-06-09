Flick Fact: Was State Farm’s founder a true workaholic?

Question: As State Farm celebrates its 100th anniversary this week, a true-false question: Founder G.J. Mecherle was such a workaholic, he even had a bed in his office in the downtown Bloomington State Farm building. Answer: That’s true. It was a Murphy bed that could be pulled down out of the wall in case G.J. stayed around the office so late, it was easier just to sleep there. His secret to success? As he is quoted in the book, “The Farmer From Merna”: “A man has to live and sleep with his business if he wants to make a go of it. You have to take it home with you at night, so you can lie there in the darkness and figure out what you can do to improve it. In fact, you have to become sort of a ‘nut’ about it, so that you become so enthused that you will bore your friends talking about it.”
Photos: Steampunk comes to downtown Bloomington with Cogs and Corsets
A dog named Titan Chaos enjoys Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A clue from a murder mystery dinner hosted at Epiphany Farms Restaurant as part of Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
"Happy" Landon surveys suspects in a murder mystery hosted at Epiphany Farms Restaurant as part of Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets, Friday June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Choosing a necklace at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Steampunk style clothing at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Masks for sale at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Young people choose masks at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Vendors sell steampunk merchandise at Cogs and Corsets Friday in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A vendor sells mini top hats and potion necklaces at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Handmade mini top hats at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Necklaces made from camera lenses at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets kicked off Friday, June 3 in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Contestants line up for an airship race at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A concerned citizen reads the news to President Lincoln at Cogs and Corsets Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A to Z's Catering and Parties sold food at Cogs and Corsets Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A child clears his vision before an airship race at Cogs and Corsets Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets kicked off Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
The Cogs and Corsets steampunk festival kicked off Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets kicked off Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets kicked off Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets kicked off Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
