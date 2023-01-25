 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Was ‘Opie Taylor’ originally a Central Illinoisan?

Question: True or false? Little Opie Taylor of “Andy Griffith Show” fame used to hang out in Rantoul in Champaign County and watch the airplanes.

Answer: Before he became Opie Taylor at age 6, that is true. Actor Ron Howard’s dad was in the Air Force and “Ronnie” spent his first year of life in Rantoul while his dad was training at Chanute Air Base there in 1954-55. “Little Opie” (Ron Howard) turns 69 on March 1.

