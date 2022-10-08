 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Was actor McLean Stevenson related to Gov. Adlai Stevenson?

  • 0

Question: Three of Bloomington’s all-time most famous citizens were named Stevenson — Adlai Stevenson I, vice president of the United States in the 1890s; Adlai Stevenson II, a governor of Illinois and twice presidential candidate; and actor McLean Stevenson, most famous for TV’s “M*A*S*H.” Were they related?

Answer: Adlai II was Adlai I’s grandson. McLean was a distant relative, although he was press secretary of both of Adlai II’s presidential runs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News