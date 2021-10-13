Flick Fact: Was Abe Lincoln just a 'rustic' in the 'circus' of Bloomington?

Question: When in 1837 Abe Lincoln first arrived in Bloomington-Normal to begin representing clients in court, how did clients, lawyers and workers at the McLean County Courthouse describe the young attorney from Springfield?

Answer: “A rustic on his first visit to the circus ...” is how one client described him. “Ill-fitting homespun clothes, trousers a little too short, a coat a trifle too large.” A custodian just called him “too tall.” That’s when the custodian cut out the sides of a courthouse desk in downtown Bloomington and, in a time when the average male was only about 5 foot 9 inches, hiked it up with books so the 6-foot-4 Lincoln could squeeze his legs under the desk.