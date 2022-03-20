 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Two of ISU’s most famous alums, from the same city block?

Question: Namesake of the basketball court inside Redbird Arena is Illinois State University basketball great Doug Collins, and one of ISU’s most successful alums of its theater department is actor John Malkovich, both originally from Benton, the Southern Illinois town of 6,900. Did Collins and Malkovich know each other when in Benton?

Answer: Their families lived in the same neighborhood. Collins and Malkovich, in fact, used to play basketball together in their families' driveways and they remain friends today. Malkovich's family published the Benton Evening News newspaper while he was growing up.

 

 

 

