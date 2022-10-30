Flick Fact: Two mail carriers just to handle one B-N street?

Question: Can you name the Bloomington-Normal street that purposely has more than one mail carrier?
Answer: It’s Division Street, just one of many streets in B-N that qualifies. Postal Service rules dictate that not one carrier is to deliver to more than one ZIP code and, needless to say, a Division Street that divides two cities fully qualifies.
Look who attended the YMCA Strong Kids Breakfast
