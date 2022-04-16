Flick Fact: 'Top Gun’s' Central Illinois tie?

Question: To be released soon in theaters will be the long-awaited sequel "Top Gun: Maverick," starring again Tom Cruise. In the original, can you name the area resident who was the actual pilot who flew the jet fighter, performed Cruise’s aerial stunts and made famous a scene of buzzing a tower in the movie?
Answer: Born in Lincoln and a 1977 graduate of Pekin High is Scott Altman, who flew the actual aerial stunts in the original 1986 "Top Gun." Now a 62-year-old retired Navy test pilot and veteran of four Space Shuttle missions, Altman says of his "Top Gun" experience: "The flying was incredible. Most Navy pilots don't get to buzz a tower like in the movie — because you probably wouldn't be flying anymore. But since it was Hollywood, they wanted the scene. I had to buzz the tower. And, of course, they wanted nine different takes — so we did it nine times!"
