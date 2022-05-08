 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Today’s all about Mom...and what else?

  • 0

Question: Today is Mother’s Day, the biggest day of the year for moms across America. For what is it also the biggest day?

Answer: Phone calls. More are made today than any other holiday of the year, according to Verizon. It says it averages handling about 515 million calls on a Mother’s Day.

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Flick: Another victim: the phone book

Flick: Another victim: the phone book

"A phone book — families used to wait for it. You’d hope maybe you could get two, one for the upstairs phone, too. It easily was the most used book in a home," Bill Flick writes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News