Flick Fact: Today it’s CEFCU Arena, but what does 'CEFCU' stand for?

Question: There will be an Illinois State University men’s basketball game tonight at CEFCU Arena, until this season known as Redbird Arena. Do you know what CEFCU stands for?

Answer: It’s an acronym for Citizens Equity First Credit Union, a Peoria-based financial institution founded in 1937, originally for Caterpillar employees and, in fact, known then as CECU, the Caterpillar Employees Credit Union.

The 40th annual McLean County Children's Christmas Party was held Saturday, Dec. 11, at Midwest Food Bank in Normal.
