Flick Fact: Today is the best day in an entire year for what?

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) some rain; (2) clear skies; (3) the most heat in a year; (4) a thunderstorm.

Answer: According to the statistics, Aug. 26 is the clearest day in a year. Since 1980, on Aug. 26, it has been clear 69% of the time.

