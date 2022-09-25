Flick Fact: Today is a major holiday. Do you know what it is?

Question: If you had been a school student in Bloomington-Normal a century ago, today would have been celebrated as a major holiday and it is likely you would have gotten off on Monday for the observance of it. Do you know what today’s “holiday” is?
Answer: Today is Second Amendment Day, and used to be celebrated as a major holiday, in honor of a United States citizen’s right to bear arms and the passage on Sept. 25, 1789, when the Constitution’s first amendments were added and submitted to the states.
