Flick Fact: This star-studded movie premiered where in Central Illinois?

Question: The movie “Grandview U.S.A.” had big names — it starred Jamie Lee Curtis, both John and Joan Cusack, Jennifer Jason Leigh, C. Thomas Howell, the late great Patrick Swayze and even eventual McLean County Circuit Court Judge Donald Bernardi — and was directed by Randal Kleiser (most famous for “Grease” and “The Blue Lagoon”), with its score composed by Oscar-winning Thomas Newman. It had its world premiere where in Central Illinois?