 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: This is one of Bloomington’s most historic days!

  • 0

Question: One-hundred twenty-two years ago today, this event totally transformed and transfigured Bloomington as we know it. Do you know what happened?

Answer: On June 19, 1900, was the thusly called Great Fire of 1900. It destroyed virtually all of downtown Bloomington.

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News