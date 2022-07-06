 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: This guy owns what popular B-N store?

Question: Jeff Wandell has a popular store in Bloomington-Normal. Can you name what it is?

Answer: It's his name: Jeffrey Alan Wandell. He owns five stores around the area: Prairie Gardens in Champaign, and Jeffrey Alans in Bloomington-Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Terre Haute, Indiana. A central warehouse near the Champaign store contains the stock for its locations.

 

 

 

 

