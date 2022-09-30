Flick Fact: This Central Illinoisan has so affected your life — and who knew?

Question: Quietly passing last week in Urbana at age 93 was Nick Holonyak Jr., not exactly a household name but a University of Illinois graduate and later professor whose invention way back in 1962 is everywhere today and affects all of us in any number of ways. Do you know what Holonyak invented?

Answer: Holonyak invented what is known today as LED (light-emitting diode) lighting in 1962, and in 1963, went on a limb and predicted LED would eventually eclipse the white light invented by Thomas Edison. Many scoffed. But 60 years later, how right he was and is. “Without him, we wouldn’t have computer screens, flat panel TV, LED bulbs, all the blinky red lights on appliances and stereos,” says Jon Guidry, a self-professed “geek engineer at heart” who tipped us off to this fact.