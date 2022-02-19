 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: These Illinois towns are in Illinois...twice?

Question: Can you name what's unique about the Illinois towns of Union, Bloomfield, Blairsville and Hamburg?

Answer: There's two of each of those towns in Illinois. Union is in McHenry and Mason counties, there’s a Bloomfield in Edgar and Johnson counties, Blairsville is in Hamilton and Williamson counties, and there’s a Hamburg in Calhoun and Bond counties.

 

