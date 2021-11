Question: R.J. Scaringe is the celebrated founder of Rivian who can be spotted around town driving in his RIT electric-powered truck. What’s his favorite restaurant?

Answer: Probably not many of the steakhouses. According to a nicely done, two-page story that appeared last weekend in the Wall Street Journal on Rivian’s initial success and ability to raise billions before it had even made a product, Scaringe is a devoted vegan.