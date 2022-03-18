 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The worst day in Illinois history?

  • 0

Question: In perhaps what was the darkest day in Illinois history — March 18, 1925 — something awful happened. Do you know what occurred 97 years ag today?

Answer: it was the so-called Tri-State Tornado, a devastating storm that ripped through southern Illinois, killing 695 and injuring more than 2,000. This newspaper thought it so newsworthy, it sent its own managing editor for several days of reports. That, by the way, was Adlai Stevenson II, who later would become governor of Illinois and in the 1950s twice ran for president of the U.S.

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News