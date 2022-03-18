Flick Fact: The worst day in Illinois history?

Question: In perhaps what was the darkest day in Illinois history — March 18, 1925 — something awful happened. Do you know what occurred 97 years ag today?

Answer: it was the so-called Tri-State Tornado, a devastating storm that ripped through southern Illinois, killing 695 and injuring more than 2,000. This newspaper thought it so newsworthy, it sent its own managing editor for several days of reports. That, by the way, was Adlai Stevenson II, who later would become governor of Illinois and in the 1950s twice ran for president of the U.S.