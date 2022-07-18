Flick Fact: The world’s most unique free-standing roof is where?

Question: Can you name the Illinois town with a building that, when built, was architecturally considered one of the world’s most unique free-standing roofs? For extra credit, what construction firm oversaw the building of this unique structure?

Answer: The building is the State Farm Center, formerly the Assembly Hall, in Champaign that next year will celebrate its 60th anniversary. It has a 400-foot diameter concrete roof. Its ability to stand is derived from two dozen concrete “ribs” that press against each other to form its flying-saucer-like arches. It was Bloomington’s Felmley-Dickerson Co. that was its general contractor.