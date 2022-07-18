 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The world’s most unique free-standing roof is where?

  • 0

Question: Can you name the Illinois town with a building that, when built, was architecturally considered one of the world’s most unique free-standing roofs? For extra credit, what construction firm oversaw the building of this unique structure?

Answer: The building is the State Farm Center, formerly the Assembly Hall, in Champaign that next year will celebrate its 60th anniversary. It has a 400-foot diameter concrete roof. Its ability to stand is derived from two dozen concrete “ribs” that press against each other to form its flying-saucer-like arches. It was Bloomington’s Felmley-Dickerson Co. that was its general contractor.

 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News