 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The world’s first ‘small-town’ McDonalds, in Central Illinois?

  • 0

Question: There are 38,000 McDonald's in this world, from humongous metropolitan areas to small towns. Can you name the city that the corporate chain lists as its very first small-town location?

Answer: It’s Gibson City, in Ford County, which still has a McDonald's.

 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News