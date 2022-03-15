 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The world-famous word launched in B-N?

Question: The word “cheeseburger” is now known worldwide but was once trademarked where?

Answer: Bloomington. According to Steak ‘n Shake archives, founder Gus Belt, who lived along Emerson Street in Bloomington, applied for a trademark on the word in the 1930s.

 

 

 

