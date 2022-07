Question: When meteorologists refer to the worst “venturis” in Bloomington-Normal, they’re talking about what, and probably where?

Answer: A “venturi” is a downdraft wind created by tall buildings. If you’ve ever stood at the base of the 28-story Watterson Towers at Illinois State University, or even the McLean County Law & Justice building downtown, you’ve already discovered how “venturi” winds can be much stronger.