Flick Fact: The well-paid State Farm employees who really aren’t employees?

Question: Can you name the two State Farm employees who reportedly make between $2 million and $3 million a year and aren’t really State Farm employees? Answer: That’d be NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, both reportedly paid that amount to be advertising personalities in State Farm ads. That’s according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
PHOTOS: First day of football practice for Bloomington-Normal area schools
First day of practice for Bloomington Area schools.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community running backs participate in a drill Monday during practice.
Randy Reinhardt
University High football coach Brody Walworth talks to his team before Monday's opening practice at Hancock Stadium.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal Community coach Jason Drengwitz speaks to his team after its first practice Monday.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal West quarterback Jayden Mangruem tosses a pass Monday during practice.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal West defenders work on various alignments during practice Monday.
Randy Reinhardt
