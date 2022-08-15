 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The well-paid State Farm employees who really aren’t employees?

Question: Can you name the two State Farm employees who reportedly make between $2 million and $3 million a year and aren’t really State Farm employees?

Answer: That’d be NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, both reportedly paid that amount to be advertising personalities in State Farm ads. That’s according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

