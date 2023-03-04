Question: Today would have been the 71st wedding anniversary of Ronald and Nancy Davis Reagan, married March 4, 1952. When it comes to the Central Illinois town of Galesburg, what is amazing about them and that?

Answer: Although they didn't meet until their Hollywood days, in a weird quirk, both at one point lived or visited frequently in Galesburg. Ronald moved to Galesburg with his family at the age of 5 and attended the Silas Willard Elementary School there for two years. Nancy, in the meantime, was the stepdaughter of a Chicago neurosurgeon whose father lived in Galesburg. That's where she visited often. Coincidentally, Nancy didn't visit Galesburg until five years after Ronald's family had left.