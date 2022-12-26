 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The weird quirk about the University of Illinois?

Question: The University of Illinois, Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Northwestern University ... Which one is the oldest and which is the youngest?

Answer: Believe it or not, the University of Illinois is the youngest of those. The birthdates: Illinois Wesleyan, 1850; Northwestern, 1851; Illinois State, 1857; U of I, 1867.

