Flick Fact: The weird quirk about the University of Illinois?

Question: The University of Illinois, Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Northwestern University ... Which one is the oldest and which is the youngest?
Answer: Believe it or not, the University of Illinois is the youngest of those. The birthdates: Illinois Wesleyan, 1850; Northwestern, 1851; Illinois State, 1857; U of I, 1867.
Who was making merry? Photos from the Young Men's Club Christmas Party
Dennis and Mary Feicke, Mary Lou and George Farnsworth
Marlene Gregor, Sue and Gary Blakney
Lucille Engelkes, Judy Wills
Dan Holder, Haley and Forrest Wisely
Dorothy and George Nordine
Linda Steele, Charlene Zimmerman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!