 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The U.S. president who loved this Bloomington artist’s work?

  • 0

Question: Opening this weekend at the McLean County Arts Center is an exhibit showcasing the work of late, great Bloomington artist Harold Gregor, as well as dozens of his students while Gregor was a professor at Illinois State University. Can you name the U.S. president who even enjoyed Gregor's work?

Answer: Ten years ago, one of Gregor's famed "prairie-scapes" hung inside the office of Barack Obama.

 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News