Flick Fact: The two biggest ‘rip-offs’ we all buy today?

Question: An Illinois-based consumers protection group has judged what it considers to be two of the biggest “rip-offs” on the U.S. market and “outrageously marked-up” for what they are. Do you know what they are?

Answer: Movie popcorn is No. 2. We pay a 1,275% mark-up for what is 37 cents' worth of popcorn. No. 1: bottled water. We pay a 4,000% markup. In fact, the bottle is what costs in water and thus the reason they inevitably are so flimsy.

 

 

 

