Flick Fact: The tons of asphalt to mend Bloomington roads each spring?

Question: Each spring, in an attempt to patch what winter has done, workers for the City of Bloomington use how much “hot patch” to fill all the budding pot holes in streets?

Answer: Just to fill various potholes, the city uses 2.2 MILLION pounds — or 1,100 TONS of hot asphalt — to fill potholes. That’s enough to fill a pothole that is 22 feet wide, by 1 mile long, by 1½ inches deep. And that’s just in Bloomington alone.

 

 

 

